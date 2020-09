0 shares Share

Sept. 8, 2020

The most expensive home sale for the week of Aug. 17 was $1,220,500 for a new twin home in south Sioux Falls.

The home is part of The Villas on Duluth, a development at 57th Street and Duluth Avenue that includes two buildings with two units.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of Aug. 17:

10. 404 S. Sunshine Ave., Brandon; $446,500

9. 8208 S. Seven Oaks Drive, $522,500

8. 709 S. Outlook Drive, $542,500

7. 27095 Prairie View Ave., Harrisburg; $560,000

6. 2101 S. Meadowview Ave., $562,500

5. 8605 E. Fiddlewood Drive, $563,000

4. 4301 S. Vista Lane, $700,000

3. 2608 W. Ridgestone Circle, $710,000

2. 25994 478th Ave., Brandon; $850,000

1. 4708 S. Duluth Ave., $1,220,500