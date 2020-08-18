AUG. 18, 2020

People You Should Know features new hires, promotions and awards involving top executives and organizations. For consideration, email jodi@siouxfalls.business. Guaranteed placement is provided only to partners of SiouxFalls.Business.

Sanford USD Medical Center

Sanford USD Medical Center took top honors for South Dakota in the Best Hospitals for Orthopedics list from U.S. News & World Report. The standings were determined by several factors, including 30-day survival rates, patient experience and nurse staffing.

SDN Communications

The board of managers for SDN Communications has elected officers: president, Denny Law, Golden West Telecommunications; vice president, Bryan Roth, TrioTel Communications and Interstate Telecommunications Cooperative Inc.; secretary/treasurer, Randy Houdek, Venture Communications. Other board members are Mark Benton, Midstate Communications; Rod Bowar, Kennebec Telephone; Steve Meyer, Swiftel Communications; Colle Nash, West River Cooperative Telephone Co.; Ross Petrick, Alliance Communications; and Ryan Thompson, Santel Communications.

Woods, Fuller, Shultz & Smith

Five Woods, Fuller, Shultz & Smith attorneys have been selected for inclusion in the 2020 Great Plains Super Lawyers list. The list recognizes the top 5 percent of the attorneys in South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska. The selection is based on attorneys who have distinguished themselves in their legal practice through professional accomplishments.

Melanie L. Carpenter, civil litigation: defense.

Roger W. Damgaard, bankruptcy: business.

Bradley C. Grossenburg, estate and probate.

James E. Moore, eminent domain.

Gary P. Thimsen, business litigation.

Jordan J. Feist of Woods Fuller has been named to the 2020 Great Plains Rising Star list. The list recognizes no more than 2.5 percent of attorneys in each state. He was recognized in the category of bankruptcy: business.

Ballard Spahr

Four attorneys at Ballard Spahr LLP have been named to the Great Plains Super Lawyers list.

Amy L. Arndt, real estate.

Mary A. Akkerman, estate and probate.

Daniel R. Fritz, business litigation.

Brian K. Kirby, business/corporate law.

Two attorneys were named Great Plains Rising Stars.

Joseph M. Wiltse, business/corporate law.

Jordan D. Veurink, estate and probate.

Cutler Law Firm

Eleven attorneys at Cutler Law Firm LLP have been named to the Great Plains Super Lawyers list.

Michael D. Bornitz, personal injury.

Kent R. Cutler, business litigation.

Daniel J. Doyle, business and corporate.

Eric E. Erickson, business and corporate.

Alex S. Halbach, business and corporate.

Jonathan A. Heber, business litigation.

Joseph P. Hogue, business and corporate.

Eric R. Matt, estate planning and probate.

Meredith A. Moore, business and corporate.

Brendan F. Pons, business litigation.

Steven J. Sarbacker, mergers and acquisitions.

Olivier Miles Holtz LLP

Kasey L. Olivier of Olivier Miles Holtz LLP has been named a Great Plains Rising Star for the third consecutive year. She was recognized in the personal injury category.

Bierschbach Equipment & Supply

Kevin Prussman has been promoted to territory manager for Bierschbach Equipment & Supply. He is a 16-year employee, most recently serving as an inside sales consultant.

Bierschbach Equipment & Supply has hired two staff members.

Jason Meyer is an inside sales consultant. He most recently worked with Cintas Uniform Services for 12 years.

Typhinie Thompson is an administrative assistant. She graduated earlier this year from Southeast Technical Institute and most recently worked at TTEC.

First Premier Bank

Christina Hanson has been promoted to personal banking officer at First Premier Bank. She joined the bank in 2011.

First Premier Bank has added two staff members.

Tim Mulder is a private banking officer at the 69th Street and Minnesota Avenue branch. He has 11 years of experience in the banking industry and five years of experience in nonprofit leadership.

Tim Plimpton is a senior credit officer at the 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue location. He has more than 35 years of experience in the banking industry.

MarketBeat

MarketBeat has hired Wendy Hellenga as a customer support specialist, helping field emails and phone calls from the company’s 1.6 million email subscribers. She most recently served as a legal secretary at a local law firm.

Sioux Falls Hope Coalition

Amy Benda has been named executive director of the Sioux Falls Hope Coalition, a four-year-old community initiative to place children in quality preschools. Benda previously served as executive director of The Community Outreach and Sioux Falls Area CASA Program, and held leadership positions at Augustana University, Sioux Valley Health and the Zoological Society of Sioux Falls. Historically, as many as 350 Sioux Falls children each year have been unable to attend preschool because their families could not afford the cost of tuition. The Hope Coalition, which provides scholarships to attend one of 10 preschool partners, is working to close that opportunity gap. More than 155 children attended a Hope Coalition preschool last school year, and the enrollment goal for 2020-21 is 200.

Premier Bankcard

Premier Bankcard has hired two staff members.

Tina Davis is the vice president of marketing. She has more than 25 years of experience. She previously served with Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Miami and as the regional communications chair for Scotiabank’s Toronto United Way committee.

Daryl Thuringer is the director of brand and acquisition. He has more than 30 years of experience.

Vikor Teleconstruction

Jon Eastman has been promoted to president of Vikor Teleconstruction. As president, Eastman will continue to carry out most of his responsibilities in providing oversight of organizational development. Additionally, he will direct day-to-day operations, company culture, financial success and strategic planning, and will report to CEO Craig Snyder.