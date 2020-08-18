People You Should Know

AUG. 18, 2020
Sanford USD Medical Center
Sanford USD Medical Center took top honors for South Dakota in the Best Hospitals for Orthopedics list from U.S. News & World Report. The standings were determined by several factors, including 30-day survival rates, patient experience and nurse staffing.
SDN Communications
The board of managers for SDN Communications has elected officers: president, Denny Law, Golden West Telecommunications; vice president, Bryan Roth, TrioTel Communications and Interstate Telecommunications Cooperative Inc.; secretary/treasurer, Randy Houdek, Venture Communications. Other board members are Mark Benton, Midstate Communications; Rod Bowar, Kennebec Telephone; Steve Meyer, Swiftel Communications; Colle Nash, West River Cooperative Telephone Co.; Ross Petrick, Alliance Communications; and Ryan Thompson, Santel Communications.
Woods, Fuller, Shultz & Smith
Five Woods, Fuller, Shultz & Smith attorneys have been selected for inclusion in the 2020 Great Plains Super Lawyers list. The list recognizes the top 5 percent of the attorneys in South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska. The selection is based on attorneys who have distinguished themselves in their legal practice through professional accomplishments.
Melanie L. Carpenter, civil litigation: defense.
Roger W. Damgaard, bankruptcy: business.
Bradley C. Grossenburg, estate and probate.
James E. Moore, eminent domain.
Gary P. Thimsen, business litigation.
Jordan J. Feist of Woods Fuller has been named to the 2020 Great Plains Rising Star list. The list recognizes no more than 2.5 percent of attorneys in each state. He was recognized in the category of bankruptcy: business.
Ballard Spahr
Four attorneys at Ballard Spahr LLP have been named to the Great Plains Super Lawyers list.
Amy L. Arndt, real estate.
Mary A. Akkerman, estate and probate.
Daniel R. Fritz, business litigation.
Brian K. Kirby, business/corporate law.
Two attorneys were named Great Plains Rising Stars.
Joseph M. Wiltse, business/corporate law.
Jordan D. Veurink, estate and probate.
Cutler Law Firm
Eleven attorneys at Cutler Law Firm LLP have been named to the Great Plains Super Lawyers list.
Michael D. Bornitz, personal injury.
Kent R. Cutler, business litigation.
Daniel J. Doyle, business and corporate.
Eric E. Erickson, business and corporate.
Alex S. Halbach, business and corporate.
Jonathan A. Heber, business litigation.
Joseph P. Hogue, business and corporate.
Eric R. Matt, estate planning and probate.
Meredith A. Moore, business and corporate.
Brendan F. Pons, business litigation.
Steven J. Sarbacker, mergers and acquisitions.
Olivier Miles Holtz LLP
Kasey L. Olivier of Olivier Miles Holtz LLP has been named a Great Plains Rising Star for the third consecutive year. She was recognized in the personal injury category.
Kevin Prussman
Bierschbach Equipment & Supply
Kevin Prussman has been promoted to territory manager for Bierschbach Equipment & Supply. He is a 16-year employee, most recently serving as an inside sales consultant.
Bierschbach Equipment & Supply has hired two staff members.
Typhinie Thompson
Jason Meyer
Jason Meyer is an inside sales consultant. He most recently worked with Cintas Uniform Services for 12 years.
Typhinie Thompson is an administrative assistant. She graduated earlier this year from Southeast Technical Institute and most recently worked at TTEC.
Christina Hanson
First Premier Bank
Christina Hanson has been promoted to personal banking officer at First Premier Bank. She joined the bank in 2011.
First Premier Bank has added two staff members.
Tim Plimpton
Tim Mulder
Tim Mulder is a private banking officer at the 69th Street and Minnesota Avenue branch. He has 11 years of experience in the banking industry and five years of experience in nonprofit leadership.
Tim Plimpton is a senior credit officer at the 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue location. He has more than 35 years of experience in the banking industry.
Wendy Hellenga
MarketBeat
MarketBeat has hired Wendy Hellenga as a customer support specialist, helping field emails and phone calls from the company’s 1.6 million email subscribers. She most recently served as a legal secretary at a local law firm.
Sioux Falls Hope Coalition
Amy Benda
Amy Benda has been named executive director of the Sioux Falls Hope Coalition, a four-year-old community initiative to place children in quality preschools. Benda previously served as executive director of The Community Outreach and Sioux Falls Area CASA Program, and held leadership positions at Augustana University, Sioux Valley Health and the Zoological Society of Sioux Falls. Historically, as many as 350 Sioux Falls children each year have been unable to attend preschool because their families could not afford the cost of tuition. The Hope Coalition, which provides scholarships to attend one of 10 preschool partners, is working to close that opportunity gap. More than 155 children attended a Hope Coalition preschool last school year, and the enrollment goal for 2020-21 is 200.
Premier Bankcard
Premier Bankcard has hired two staff members.
Daryl Thuringer
Tina Davis
Tina Davis is the vice president of marketing. She has more than 25 years of experience. She previously served with Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Miami and as the regional communications chair for Scotiabank’s Toronto United Way committee.
Daryl Thuringer is the director of brand and acquisition. He has more than 30 years of experience.
Vikor Teleconstruction
Jon Eastman
Jon Eastman has been promoted to president of Vikor Teleconstruction. As president, Eastman will continue to carry out most of his responsibilities in providing oversight of organizational development. Additionally, he will direct day-to-day operations, company culture, financial success and strategic planning, and will report to CEO Craig Snyder.