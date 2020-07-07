JULY 7, 2020

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

People You Should Know features new hires, promotions and awards involving top executives and organizations. For consideration, email jodi@siouxfalls.business. Guaranteed placement is provided only to partners of SiouxFalls.Business.

The First National Bank in Sioux Falls

The First National Bank in Sioux Falls has hired five staff members.

Tom Ries is a business banker at the downtown office. He has worked in financial services for the past seven years.

Ashley Hoffman is a personal banker at the Brandon branch.

Nick Ratzloff is a wealth adviser with the Wealth Management team. He previously worked in the biofuels and commodities industry.

Allyson Rodgers is a personal trust account administrator with the Wealth Management team. She has worked in the financial services industry for more than 20 years in various roles.

Elisa Glab is a personal trust account administrator with the Wealth Management team.

Interstate Office Products

Interstate Office Products has been named a Steelcase 2019 Premier Partner dealer. Premier Partners are recognized for outstanding performance in delivering exceptional customer value, market share, superior customer satisfaction, investment in their community, sustainable financial performance and co-branding with Steelcase. This achievement was awarded to fewer than 40 of the 250 North American dealers. This is Interstate’s ninth consecutive year as a Premier Partner dealer. Interstate has won the award every year since its inception, one of only three dealers in North America to achieve this feat.

Ballard Spahr

For the 10th consecutive year, Ballard Spahr has earned the Gold Standard Certification from the Women in Law Empowerment Forum. The certification is based on objective criteria for female participation in firm and practice management and governance, as well as the promotion and compensation of women attorneys.

Children’s Home Society

Mark Niemeyer has been appointed as the first chief people officer at Children’s Home Society and will guide the organization’s human capital function, providing strategic direction as a member of the executive leadership team for employee recruitment, retention and engagement. Niemeyer has extensive human resources and operations management experience within large global and domestic organizations within the animal health, financial services and manufacturing industries. He most recently served as a key adviser of human resources and workforce services for Elanco Animal Health.

CorTrust Bank

CorTrust Bank has been named the best bank in South Dakota by Forbes Magazine for the second year in a row. The rankings for the best bank in each state were based on the survey responses of 25,000 consumers in the U.S. about their banking relationships. Banks were rated on customer recommendations and satisfaction. CorTrust was founded in 1930 and has 37 branches in South Dakota and Minnesota.

Insight Marketing Design

Insight Marketing Design received a Telly Award for the Lake Area Tech “Make Your Story Epic” television campaign, consisting of two 30-second commercials.

Sioux Falls Stampede

The Sioux Falls Stampede have been named the 2019-20 United States Hockey League Organization of the Year as determined by a vote of league member clubs. The award marks the fourth time in the past seven seasons the honor has been presented to the Stampede and the sixth time since joining the league in 1999.

South Dakota Bankers Association

The South Dakota Bankers Association has appointed two members to its board of directors.

Mike Klumpp, site president of Citibank, will serve a two-year term. He also serves as director of control for Citi’s global consumer bank fraud protection group.

Jesse Block, vice president of First Fidelity Bank and manager of its Platte branch, will represent the association’s emerging leaders work group on the board. He will serve a one-year term.