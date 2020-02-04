FEB. 4, 2020

People You Should Know features new hires, promotions and awards involving top executives and organizations. For consideration, email jodi@siouxfalls.business. Guaranteed placement is provided only to partners of SiouxFalls.Business.

Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center

Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center has again attained Magnet recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. This voluntary credentialing program for hospitals recognizes excellence in nursing and is the highest honor an organization can receive for professional nursing practice. Out of 6,000 U.S. hospitals, Avera McKennan is among fewer than 25 hospitals to earn a fifth Magnet recognition. Health care organizations must reapply for Magnet recognition every four years based on adherence to Magnet concepts and demonstrated improvements in patient care and quality.

ABC Supply Co.

Tanner Sturgeon has been promoted to manager of ABC Supply Co. Inc.’s location in Sioux Falls. Sturgeon began his career with the building products distributor in 2014 as a summer intern in Waterloo, Iowa. After graduating from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 2015, he joined ABC Supply’s branch in Savage, Minn., as an insides sales associate. In 2016, Sturgeon became part of the company’s national response team, which helps ABC Supply locations that encounter an extraordinary increase in volume. After graduating from the company’s branch management training program in 2018, he took on the role of branch operations specialist at ABC Supply’s national support center.

ACLU of South Dakota

Kimberly Craven has been named legal director for the ACLU of South Dakota, North Dakota and Wyoming. Craven, a a Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate tribal member, is an Indian law and policy expert with a wealth of experience in assisting tribal peoples in protecting their rights, saving their homelands and improving their standards of living. She has worked with the Eastern Shoshone General Council in Wyoming, the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe in Colorado, the Oglala Sioux Tribal Court in South Dakota and the Hopi Tribe in Arizona. She also has served as the executive director for the Governor’s Office of Indian Affairs in the state of Washington.

Boyce Law Firm

Tommy Johnson has been named a partner at Boyce Law Firm. Johnson has been with the firm since the start of his career in 2013. In his business law practice, he has represented companies of all sizes in areas such as commercial contracting, corporate transactions, corporate governance, real estate and finance transactions. He rounds out his practice advising individuals and families on comprehensive estate and business planning matters.

DOVIA of the Sioux Empire

Directors of Volunteers in Agencies of the Sioux Empire, or DOVIA, has elected board officers: president, Kerry Pollema, Make-A-Wish South Dakota; vice president, Jennifer Rothenbuehler, Presentation Sisters; secretary, Kim Skrovig, Dress for Success Sioux Falls; treasurer, Melissa Jenkins, Children’s Inn; and webmaster, Kally Jorgensen, Augustana University.

First Premier Bank

Keith Miller of Hartford has been named business banking officer at First Premier Bank’s location at 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue. He has seven years of banking experience.

First Premier Bank/Premier Bankcard

First Premier Bank and Premier Bankcard have promoted Allison Ward to paralegal. Ward has seven years of experience in financial services, human resources and legal work. She joined Premier in 2017.

Hegg Realtors

Hegg Realtors has added a new team. The Stephanie Stockberger Group includes Stephanie Stockberger, who has been a licensed agent since 2007; her husband, Brad, who has been licensed for six years; and their oldest son, Jacob, a recent graduated of USD.

Jana Gray has joined Hegg Realtors and the Justin Pfeiffer Team as a broker associate. Gray has six years of property management experience.

Insight Marketing Design

Insight Marketing Design received eight MarCom Awards for five agency clients, including three platinum, three gold and two honorable mention awards.

Lake Area Technical Institute: platinum awards for a view book and life-sized cutout displays, and gold awards for a newspaper ad and original photography.

platinum awards for a view book and life-sized cutout displays, and gold awards for a newspaper ad and original photography. South Dakota Farmers Union: platinum for the design of its Safety Trailer, a 24-foot, hands-on exhibit for farm kids.

platinum for the design of its Safety Trailer, a 24-foot, hands-on exhibit for farm kids. VanDeWalle Architects: gold award for a capabilities brochure.

gold award for a capabilities brochure. ELO CPAs & Advisors: honorable mention for its logo

honorable mention for its logo Rausch Granite Monuments: honorable mention for its website.

Keller Williams Realty Sioux Falls

Keller Williams Realty Sioux Falls has added three broker associates.

Joe Pietz also is an agent in the Des Moines area with Keller Williams.

Wanda Saugstad has been a licensed Realtor since 1999 in the Beresford area.

Brett Walerius also is employed full time at the Air National Guard. He has been in the military for 21 years.

Lewis Drug

Lewis Drug has received the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society’s Friend of the Year award for the second year in a row. Along with food drives and financial support, Lewis helps the shelter by providing a gift bag with samples, treats and coupons to every family who adopts a pet.

Paulsen

Paulsen won 11 awards, including seven first-place and four merit awards at the National Agri-Marketing Association Region III ceremony.

Paulsen’s first-place awards included:

Less-than-page ads, single/series for Bekaert Fencing.

Trade ads, single/series for RCIS.

Direct mail-directed to farmers, growers and ranchers – flat for Seed Consultants.

Advertising to agribusiness for Paulsen.

Public affairs/issues management program for East River Electric.

Company or producer-funded advertising campaign directed to consumers for the South Dakota Corn Utilization Council.

Company or producer-funded advertising campaign element directed to consumers for the South Dakota Corn Utilization Council.

Merit awards included:

Audiovisual presentations directed to farmers, growers and ranchers for East River Electric.

Corporate identity for Landus Cooperative.

Media relations for Bekaert.

Company or producer-funded PR campaign directed to consumers for USD One Health, Yankton Rural AHEC and Northeast South Dakota AHEC.

Spoke-n-Sport

Chad Pickard, president of Spoke-n-Sport, has been nominated and chosen as a national ambassador for All Kids Bike. The mission of the movement, which is led by the Strider Education Foundation, is to teach every child in America how to ride a bike in a kindergarten physical education class.

Xcel Energy

For the fourth year in a row, Xcel Energy has been honored as a best place to work for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer, or LGBTQ, equality. The company again earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s 2020 Corporate Equality Index. The 100 percent equality rating on CEI’s index is based on several factors, including nondiscrimination policies across all business areas, offering equitable benefits to LGBTQ employees and their families, and maintaining an inclusive culture that supports corporate social responsibility.

Xcel Energy has been honored as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune for the sixth year in a row. The utility ranked among the most admired gas and electric companies in the country. The ranking is based on nine criteria including innovation, investment potential, financial soundness and quality of management, along with social responsibility and the ability to attract talent.