Tax reform, tax credits, opportunity zones among webinar topics in February

Feb. 4, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Eide Bailly LLP.

Interested in learning more about growth and success, inevitable changes, the year ahead and exiting your business? Join Eide Bailly for one or all of its free, upcoming, informational and educational webinars designed to keep clients, colleagues and friends informed on innovative business and tax strategies.

Tax Reform: Continued Considerations, Impacts & Opportunities

Thursday, Feb. 13, 11 a.m. to noon

This webinar will summarize the new tax reform law, as well as how it affects your 2019 return and future planning. We also will explore potential refund opportunities created by the December extender legislation and the new changes to the IRA and pension rules.

Presenters:

Adam Sweet, JD, LLM, Principal

Andrea Mouw, JD, CPA, Partner

Mel Schwarz, CPA, Director of Legislative Affairs

Succession Planning

Tuesday, Feb. 18, noon to 1 p.m.

There are several things to consider when transitioning your business, including management, ownership, entity structuring and whether you’re ready. This session will discuss the process of succession planning and what you can do to prepare as well as how to operate with the end in mind.

Presenters:

Chad Flanagan, CPA, ABV, Partner

Brian Christensen, ASA, Manager

Qualified Opportunity Zones

Friday, Feb. 21, noon to 1 p.m.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act gives taxpayers a new planning tool, code Section 1400Z-2, for deferring and reducing capital gains that are reinvested in a Qualified Opportunity Fund. Join us to learn more about the QOZ program and how the recently released final regulations impact investments going forward.

Presenters:

Adam Sweet, JD, LLM, Principal

Joe Monty, CPA, Partner

Mac Stevens, CPA, Tax Consultant

Tax Credits & Deductions: You Could Benefit

Thursday, Feb. 27, 11 a.m. to noon

Looking for ways to reduce your tax liability? This webinar will discuss some of the most widely available business credits and deductions, and whether your company may qualify.

Presenters:

Joe Stoddard, CPA, Partner in Charge of Research & Development Tax Credits

Mark Rogers, Principal in Charge of Fixed Asset Services

Joe Sawatske, LEED, Director of Energy Incentives