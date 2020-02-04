Tax reform, tax credits, opportunity zones among webinar topics in February

- Retail
Feb. 4, 2020
This paid piece is sponsored by Eide Bailly LLP.
Interested in learning more about growth and success, inevitable changes, the year ahead and exiting your business? Join Eide Bailly for one or all of its free, upcoming, informational and educational webinars designed to keep clients, colleagues and friends informed on innovative business and tax strategies.
Tax Reform: Continued Considerations, Impacts & Opportunities
Thursday, Feb. 13, 11 a.m. to noon
This webinar will summarize the new tax reform law, as well as how it affects your 2019 return and future planning. We also will explore potential refund opportunities created by the December extender legislation and the new changes to the IRA and pension rules.
Presenters:
Adam Sweet, JD, LLM, Principal
Andrea Mouw, JD, CPA, Partner
Mel Schwarz, CPA, Director of Legislative Affairs
Succession Planning
Tuesday, Feb. 18, noon to 1 p.m.
There are several things to consider when transitioning your business, including management, ownership, entity structuring and whether you’re ready. This session will discuss the process of succession planning and what you can do to prepare as well as how to operate with the end in mind.
Presenters:
Chad Flanagan, CPA, ABV, Partner
Brian Christensen, ASA, Manager
Qualified Opportunity Zones
Friday, Feb. 21, noon to 1 p.m.
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act gives taxpayers a new planning tool, code Section 1400Z-2, for deferring and reducing capital gains that are reinvested in a Qualified Opportunity Fund. Join us to learn more about the QOZ program and how the recently released final regulations impact investments going forward.
Presenters:
Adam Sweet, JD, LLM, Principal
Joe Monty, CPA, Partner
Mac Stevens, CPA, Tax Consultant
Tax Credits & Deductions: You Could Benefit
Thursday, Feb. 27, 11 a.m. to noon
Looking for ways to reduce your tax liability? This webinar will discuss some of the most widely available business credits and deductions, and whether your company may qualify.
Presenters:
Joe Stoddard, CPA, Partner in Charge of Research & Development Tax Credits
Mark Rogers, Principal in Charge of Fixed Asset Services
Joe Sawatske, LEED, Director of Energy Incentives
