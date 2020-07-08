Give blood, get COVID antibody test at upcoming drives

0 shares Share

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness will host three blood drives in the coming weeks – including one that offers an antibody test for COVID-19.

“There’s always a need for blood, and that became especially pronounced during the pandemic,” GreatLIFE president Nick Ovenden said. “We encourage everyone, GreatLIFE member or not, to stop out and give this priceless gift to others.”

GreatLIFE has scheduled blood drives at multiple locations and different times to maximize convenience.

The first will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Performance Center, 69th Street and Southeastern Avenue. To register, click here.

The second will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 17 in the lounge area at Woodlake, 4600 S. Tennis Lane. That blood drive is administered by the American Red Cross, which includes a COVID-19 antibody test with all its blood drives. The antibody test results are delivered online through your blood donor account a week to 10 days after your donation. To register, click here.

The third opportunity to give blood will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 13 at Willow Run Golf Course. To register, click here.

“Please considering stopping out and donating,” Ovenden said. “It’s a simple but powerful way to make a difference.”