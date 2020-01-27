All American Gymnastics Academy opens new gym

475 shares Share

Jan. 27, 2020

All American Gymnastics Academy has nearly doubled in size as it opens its new gym in south Sioux Falls this week.

The nearly 40,000-square-foot building at 7321 S. Grasslands Place is off Cliff Avenue south of 77th Street.

Gene and Kathy Luke have owned and operated the business for 30 years. Since announcing their new gym in 2018, they have added 300 students to their programs, bringing them to about 1,100, Kathy Luke said.

“I think it’s the growth of the city plus the move and all the new programs we’re adding,” she said.

The new building has two 14,000-square-foot gyms. One is for All American’s competitive and Junior Olympic programs, and the other is used for recreational gymnastics, a preschool program, cheerleading, trampoline and tumbling.

All American also recently was named a national training center by USA Gymnastics for trampoline and tumbling, which compete in the Olympic Games.

“We have quite a bit of new equipment,” Luke added. “We’ve brought in special beds for the trampolines, and all new trampolines for the trampoline and tumbling program, and because of the size of the gym, we added new equipment for all four competitive events, and we’ve added to our ninjas program.”

The popular kids’ ninja program will be able to expand for adults, and All American is adding a parkour and freerunning program for kids and adults thanks to the extra available space.

Parkour involves moving rapidly through an area, typical an urban setting, while negotiating obstacles by running, jumping and climbing. Freerunning interacts with obstacles and environments in a way that can include flipping and spinning.

All American also added the USA Gymnastics HUGS program, which stands for Hope Unites Gymnastics with Special Athletes and allows participating gymnasts with special needs to compete alongside kids at a higher level.

“We just hosted a meet with our first HUGS athlete, who has Down syndrome, and she goes with a group and warms up with them and performs her routine, so she gets to be part of an inclusive program more so than an adaptive program,” Luke said.

“It went over so well. People showed up just to see her and cheer her on.”

Along with building the gym, All American created a nonprofit to support athletes of all abilities. The new building will include a sensory gym, opening in the next couple of months, that will include a wheelchair ramp and swing, zip line and integration equipment.

A cafe inside the space will be staffed by employees with special needs, giving them “the opportunity to interact and communicate with the public,” Luke said. “We are partnering with Coffea (Roasterie), so they worked with us and researched equipment that will be easier for people of different abilities to operate, and they’re providing us the help and support to teach us how to run a coffee shop.”

The coffee shop is scheduled to open in mid-February.

Open gym sessions will start this week, and All American is taking reservations for birthday parties.

The former All American building at 3009 S. Phillips Ave. is becoming the new home for ABC Rentals Special Events.