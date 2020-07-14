Marketing firm co-founder: ‘I love not limiting myself to a confined box’

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

July 14, 2020

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Kerry McDonald, co-founder and lead designer at The Sampson House.

Name: Kerry McDonald

Age: 31

Hometown: Parker

What brought you to Sioux Falls?

Job opportunities and a good school system.

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

Sioux Falls has a lot to offer. Between the breweries, coffee shops, local food options, a short commute, the community is super friendly and friends/family are close.

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

I love not limiting myself to a confined box. We have the most amazing clients that allow us to be creative and stretch the expectation of a traditional marketing agency.

How did you get connected to your industry?

I’ve always enjoyed art and being creative. In high school, I realized that I could be creative every day for a job! At first, I was leery that a hobby could be a career. Needless to say, I dove right in at college, majoring in graphic design and media arts with an emphasis on art. During college, I fell in love with magazine design and started an internship with 605 Magazine. That led me to a full-time job as art director of 605 Magazine and Dainty Obsessions.

Describe The Sampson House in three words.

Fun. Flexible. Fearless.

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

I enjoy volunteering with the youth and participating in fundraisers and charity events.

What’s one business you’d like to see in Sioux Falls that isn’t here now?

Six Flags.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Growing The Sampson House with our clientele and possibly expanding our office location to other cities.