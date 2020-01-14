Midco sales executive blends love of business, technology

0 shares Share

Jan. 14, 2020

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Andrew Simmons, an enterprise sales executive at Midco.

Name: Andrew Simmons

Age: 34

Hometown: Sioux Falls

What brought you to Sioux Falls?

At the ripe age of 12 months after being born in Fergus Falls, Minn., I was buckled into a car seat, and we set off for Sioux Falls. I grew up as a “west-sider” along with three younger brothers and a younger sister – there was never a dull moment at our house! My mom worked in medical transcription for Sanford Health, and my dad was a competitive swim team coach.

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

In a previous job, I traveled quite extensively, and it was always great to fly “home” to Sioux Falls. That feeling has never left me. With my siblings spread across the country and hearing about the unique challenges they face in their respective communities, it constantly reinforces my belief that we have one of the greatest places to raise a family. With the projected growth of Sioux Falls, I would like to stick around and make a difference in how our community is shaped as we move into the future.

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

Without a doubt, the favorite part of my job is the people – our incredible team at Midco as well as the customers that I advocate for on a daily basis. I have the honor of working with some of our largest organizations in the state – every day is a new challenge, and I love it!

How did you get connected to your industry?

In the fourth grade, I walked into Best Buy and shelled out $900 cash to buy my first computer. I had saved up by mowing lawns with my dad and delivering papers for the Sioux Falls Shopping News. I owe my dad for incurring most of the operating expenses – fuel, vehicle maintenance, supplies, etc. – and for letting me keep the gross profits! I have never felt prouder at that moment seeing the cashier’s face as I placed the hundred-dollar bills on the counter and experiencing the tangible reward of hard work. From then on, I have always had a passion for technology, working hard and finding creative solutions to a problem. After spending some time freelancing and traveling the United States, a local leader – you know who you are! – took a chance on me and hired me as an IT intern in 2011. After working in an enterprise IT support environment for several years, I transitioned to an enterprise business sales role at Midco in 2017. I graduated from Colorado Technical University with a bachelor’s in information technology and will soon be completing my MBA from the Vucurevich School of Business at the University of Sioux Falls.

Describe Midco in three words.

Ambitious, imaginative and positive.

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

My wife and I have a passion for students – it’s something that has always been on our hearts. We volunteer a significant amount of our time to local organizations that support kids. If we can help inspire the next generation to be more than they think they can be, then it’s all worth it. I also enjoy participating in the Midco ACTS program – a volunteering group within our organization that encourages team members to coordinate and participate in local volunteer projects. In May 2019, I had the privilege of coordinating a team to help flood cleanup efforts for the YMCA Leif Ericson camp program in Sioux Falls.

What’s one business you’d like to see in Sioux Falls that isn’t here now?

Chick-fil-A.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

The next five years will be focused on keeping the refrigerator stocked, navigating school drop-offs, changing diapers and catching up on sleep when I can. I am a proud husband and dad to three amazing children, ages 5, 2 and 9 months. I strive to be the best possible version of myself in the home as well as professionally, and I’m looking forward to future opportunities that will enhance my career in technology and leadership.