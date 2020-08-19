Innovating location marketing with Stratus

0 shares Share

Aug. 19, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Click Rain and was abbreviated for SiouxFalls.Business. Read the full article here.

Corporate core values have become commonplace. Perhaps for that reason, they can easily become mere posters on the wall of a company’s break room. Motivational, perhaps, but these values have little bearing on the day-to-day work of employees.

How do we keep this from happening?

The key is to treat your values like benchmarks. Benchmarks serve as standards against which all your company’s work can be measured. And as benchmarks, our core values give us something to live up to.

At Click Rain, one of our core values is Innovation. In this article, we’ll highlight one way we’ve been aspiring toward that goal as a company, holding ourselves accountable to one another and to our partners and clients.

It’s called Stratus.

Problem-solving

Stratus began with a problem in the form of a question: How should businesses with multiple locations manage their online listings and reviews?

Managing even a handful of online listings can swiftly snowball out of control. Responding to customer reviews efficiently, updating hours of operation, maintaining accurate location information and assets — it’s a ton of work. And a ton of work can be a problem.

Location marketing innovated

But problems are opportunities for innovation. So we responded with a new question of our own: What if we created an efficient means for businesses to manage online reviews and listings from a single, central platform? Long story short, that’s what we did. We created Stratus as marketers to solve a set of marketing problems. With Stratus businesses can:

Respond to online reviews from a central platform.

Monitor review metrics across all locations.

Update location information.

“Easy to use. The concept is brilliant. The customer service and friendliness of the team behind the software is genuinely amazing,” said Cole Snyder, doctor of chiropractic at Envive Chiropractic.

Location marketing simplified

But Stratus doesn’t just make location marketing possible, it makes it simple too. We believe that’s the mark of a genuine innovation, and our customers agree.

The designers and developers behind Stratus have labored diligently to ensure that work flow, messaging, design and other facets of user experience are as simple as possible. Simple isn’t always easy to deliver, but Stratus fits the bill. Here’s how:

Once connected, you can pull in Facebook and Google reviews for all your locations and reply to them right from Stratus.

Set up email alerts that let you know when new reviews come in.

Stratus helps you see which locations need updates.

“Since implementing Stratus, we have been able to save hours of time managing each of our online systems. Additionally, we have drastically reduced our response time to online reviews and provide almost immediate feedback to our team,” said Nick Ovenden, president of GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

Innovating for you

We’re proud of Stratus. We believe it’s a powerful piece of digital marketing technology. And yet, if it’s true that innovations are measured against the problems they solve, then our customers will be the ones to decide just how innovative Stratus truly is. That’s what it means for core values to serve as benchmarks; that’s also what it means to be a people-first agency.

Posters are great. Customer satisfaction is better.

“Posting our holiday hours through Google My Business would take several hours to update. That time has been cut down drastically with Stratus,” said Derek Soukup, digital marketing coordinator at First Dakota National Bank.

Maybe you’re looking for a location marketing solution. If you manage multiple listings online, we invite you to try Stratus. Start with a 30-day free trial, and test out our simple interface. No credit card required. No contracts. Cancel whenever. You can also schedule a demo for a guided tour of the platform.

As always, please contact us with any questions. We’d love to chat location marketing!