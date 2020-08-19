Awards business finds new niche with school-themed masks

0 shares Share

Aug. 19, 2020

By Molly Wetsch, for SiouxFalls.Business

As Sioux Falls students, parents and teachers begin to gear up for the school year, a local business known for selling awards and personalized items has added a product line to combine school spirit with safety.

JD’s House of Trophies began producing face masks customized with local schools’ names, colors and mascots in recent weeks.

“It is timely in a weird society when we have to think about putting masks on children who have a much smaller face. We all have children here, so it was how do we get them excited to wear the face mask or make it OK,” said Teisha Lynch, production manager and engraving specialist at JD’s House of Trophies.

“We can print just about anything on them, so it was a way to hopefully make it a little less scary for children or a little more fun if you think of it for older kids with school spirit.”

While the business has always carried apparel, “when you think JD’s House of Trophies, you don’t necessarily think apparel,” Lynch said.

But after sharing the new triple-layer mask merchandise on Facebook, people began coming into the business at 601 N. Kiwanis Ave. in search of their school’s version. There’s a small selection to buy on site, but it’s easy to make more, she said.

“A lot of people were excited that they were adjustable,” Lynch said. “The world we live in right now is so different that it’s not a one-size-fits-all scenario, so the ability to have the sliders on to adjust makes it great.”

Each school has different designs with their school colors and emblems. Because of the sudden end of the season because of COVID-19, Lincoln High School is using mask sales as a fundraiser for the basketball team.

“Due to COVID, the team was not able to do one of the biggest fundraisers for the year,” said Carter Brost, a member of the Lincoln basketball team. “We are trying to make up some of the loss from last year in order to provide the ample supplies for the team this year.”

The Sioux Falls School District has recommended opening in tier three for sporting events this fall, meaning high school students and teachers will be able to attend games and each player will be allowed four passes to give to immediate family members. Brost said he thinks that these sporting events would be a perfect location to wear the masks.

“I think it would be really cool if when we are in the stands at sporting events this school year we have coordinated Lincoln masks,” he said. “This adds to the atmosphere and is another great opportunity to get connected with your school.”

Brost said the masks can be used for any occasion and is excited for the outcome of the fundraiser, not only for the basketball team but also for students’ safety.

The masks are $7 for one and $15 for two.

So far, there have been a few sales, but he said he’s hoping they increase once the fundraiser gains more visibility.

“We would love for as many Lincoln students and parents as possible to buy one,” he said. “Not only will they protect yourself against the current pandemic, but they will also show your school spirit.”