John Maxwell to speak in Sioux Falls

361 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Jan. 21, 2020

Author and speaker John Maxwell, whose work focuses on leadership in business, is coming to Sioux Falls later this year.

He will be the featured speaker at the Sioux Falls Leadership Summit on July 9 in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of Sales & Marketing Executives, or SME, Sioux Falls.

“I think everyone who aspires to excel in leadership has at least one John Maxwell book they have read and highlighted,” SME board president-elect Jan Feterl said. “Being able to have him here, live in person in Sioux Falls, to inspire our membership and our community is very exciting and a perfect way to celebrate SME’s 60th year.”

SME is partnering with lead sponsor First Premier Bank and Premier Bankcard to bring Maxwell to Sioux Falls. First Premier Bank CEO Dana Dykhouse is a Maxwell fan and attributes some of his success to the author.

“I discovered John Maxwell a number of years ago, and he opened my mind to new ways of approaching opportunities,” Dykhouse said. “First Premier Bank and Premier Bankcard are excited to help bring him to Sioux Falls and share his message with others who are either in leadership positions or will be at some point in their careers.”

Maxwell, a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author, coach and speaker, has sold 30 million books. Titles include “The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership” and “The 21 Indispensable Qualities of a Leader.”

He has been called the No. 1 leader in business by the American Management Association and the world’s most influential leadership expert by Inc. His organizations have trained millions of leaders from every nation.

SME also unveiled new branding with Tuesday’s announcement that includes an updated logo, website refresh and a new positioning line: “Connect. Grow. Lead.” The Leadership Summit also is a new event.

“Our membership is all aware of the immense benefit that comes with being in SME, but we realized that our branding needed to be updated,” SME board president Tom Johnson said. “It is a pleasure to showcase the exciting era our organization is entering to attract new members.”

Tickets for the Sioux Falls Leadership Summit are available at smesiouxfalls.org.