January #ScenesFromTheRoute

This paid piece is sponsored by Novak Sanitary Service.

Working with Novak Sanitary Service, we trained their crews to use their camera phones to share what they encounter as they collect trash and recycling. Here’s what they spotted in January.

Just call it one of those days.

Captured on camera: A perfect snowflake.

Hang on! Bumpy roads ahead.

Don’t forget to lend a hand so the route can get picked up!

This group bundled up to check out the trucks.

January: When every day is a snow day.

And it’s not even post-Super Bowl Monday yet.

