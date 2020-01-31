Giving Back for January

0 shares Share

Jan. 31, 2020

Giving Back recognizes businesses and organizations that are helping our communities. Here’s a look at who gave back for January.

Severance Brewing Co.

Severance Brewing Co. has donated $1,000 to the Helpline Center as part of its Give Back Tap for December to help bring awareness to those struggling during the holiday season. January’s Give Back Tap has featured new barrel-aged beers supporting Furniture Mission. February’s Give Back Tap will be HotChock, a chocolate habanero porter, in support of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire and its Winter Carnival, which starts Saturday and runs through Feb. 9.

Rudy M. Navarrete’s Tex-Mexican Restaurant

Rudy M. Navarrete’s Tex-Mexican Restaurant at 2209 W. 57th St. donates 10 percent of sales from 4 to 9 p.m. every Monday to charities. In January, the restaurant donated more than $200 to MOPS and Active Generations programs. Several additional Active Generations programs will benefit in February: Meals on Wheels on Feb. 3, Fitness on Feb. 10 and Workers on Wheels on Feb. 17. The Bishop Dudley Hospital House will be the recipient Feb. 24. Navarrete’s is hosting an extra charity night for the Helpline Center’s 211 services on Feb. 11.

The Empire Mall/Simon Youth Foundation

The Empire Mall, through the Simon Youth Foundation, is offering a $1,500 scholarship to a high school senior in the Sioux Falls area. The application deadline is Feb. 19. Details are available at syf.org/scholarships. The scholarship program is part of a larger initiative called Simon Supports Education. One dollar from the sale of each SYF Visa Simon gift card directly funds the foundation’s scholarship and graduation programs. In addition, shoppers can opt to donate a gift card balance to the foundation.