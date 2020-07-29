Community Table Talk to foster conversation on diversity in Sioux Falls

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

July 29, 2020

An event that aims to create conversation around diversity will take place Thursday night and is open to all.

The Community Table Talk is organized by Sioux Empire Leadership Council, a group of public officials and business leaders. It will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn City Centre downtown.

The event aims “to facilitate meaningful and productive conversations and to build connections through our whole community and across political divides,” the organizers said in a statement. “All are invited to take the time to share, listen, learn and problem-solve together.”

“Sioux Falls and the surrounding region continues to grow rapidly,” said Jeff Griffin, CEO of the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce. “We welcome that growth and the diversity that comes with it, and we recognize that the investment we make today in our community, our neighborhoods and our relationships with each other will be beneficial for generations to come.”

Organizers said the event “will be a great opportunity to identify leaders in the community, network and foster community through listening, learning and definitive action.”

The event will be socially distanced, and masks are encouraged. A virtual participation option also will be available over Zoom. To register for the in-person event, click here. To register for the virtual option, click here.