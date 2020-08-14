Royal Fork says goodbye by sharing recipe

4 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Aug. 14, 2020

Royal Fork Buffet said goodbye to its longtime customers with a gift.

The restaurant – the last of a chain that once had about 50 locations – shared its recipe for tomato soup on social media after closing Aug. 2.

“You asked, and we heard you. Here is our homemade tomato soup recipe.”

The recipe is simple: canned diced tomatoes, tomato paste, baking soda to neutralize the acidity from the tomatoes, nondairy cream mixed in hot water, and black pepper and celery salt for seasoning.

The post generated several thank-yous and requests for more recipes, which so far haven’t been granted. Customers sought secrets to the buttermilk syrup, fried chicken, bread pudding and knoephla, which is similar to chicken noodle soup.

Kitchen equipment and other items were auctioned off Monday. The staff turned off the lights Tuesday and turned over the keys to property owner, The Empire Mall.