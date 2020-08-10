Emergency Relief Fund for Immigrants lands $550,000 donation

0 shares Share

A fund to provide emergency relief for immigrants because of the COVID-19 pandemic has nearly doubled in size thanks to a big donation.

An anonymous donor gave $500,000 to the fund, which now totals $900,000, in addition to $50,000 to fund community liaisons to connect with immigrant communities throughout South Dakota in need of financial assistance.

The fund provides critical financial relief to immigrant, refugee and undocumented communities impacted by COVID-19, including direct financial assistance to those in need of help with rent and mortgage payments, utilities, food and other basic needs.

“Immigrants across South Dakota continue to struggle with lost income and illness due to the pandemic,” said Naomi Ludeman Smith, deputy director of South Dakota Voices for Peace and fund supervisor. “Meat, dairy and agricultural workers are not back to work in full force, and people are barely scraping by. We are humbled by this generous donation.”

To date, the fund has received 1,200 applications and has disbursed $338,000 to 620 households across the state. South Dakota applicants represent 61 countries. South Dakota immigrants impacted by COVID-19 can apply for assistance in Spanish, English or Amharic.

“My family did not only get hit hard by COVID but also by cancer — my dad was diagnosed shortly after COVID,” a relief fund recipient said in a statement. “Now more than ever, we need money but are unable to go back to work due to COVID health and age restrictions from our employer. You have no idea how much this means to us right now. We are forever grateful!”

Led by South Dakota Voices for Peace, the relief fund is managed by the South Dakota Dream Coalition, which consists of eight community-based nonprofit organizations led by immigrants, refugees and allies from across South Dakota.

More information about the Emergency Relief Fund for Immigrants can be found at sdimmigrantfund.org. Donations to the fund can be made online or by mailing a check to the South Dakota Community Foundation, Box 296, Pierre, SD 57501.