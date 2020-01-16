East-side Glo hotel nears opening

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Jan. 16, 2020

The new Glo hotel at Dawley Farm Village plans to open by early March.

The concept from Best Western is a boutique-style hotel within “a really comfortable price range,” director of sales and marketing Kayleen Leonard said.

“We’re creating an experience at Glo we really think customers haven’t seen yet, but at the same time it’s not going to kill your wallet. You get all these amenities and updated aspects of a hotel, and it’s new and streamlined. ”

The colors and design are bold and expressive, she added.

“It’s not what a ‘normal’ hotel looks like. The whole point is to offer a different experience.”

The four-story, 79-room hotel was developed by Makenda LLC, which is based in Madison and managed by Birch Lake Hospitality.

The lobby of Glo hotels provides space to mingle, have breakfast or unwind. The Sioux Falls lobby will have a bar offering beer and wine. Additional amenities and features available at most Glo hotels include:

Complimentary breakfast.

In-room work desk with signature Herman Miller desk chair.

In-room coffee and tea maker.

Gel-topped signature mattress.

Stylish bath amenities.

Complimentary high-speed internet.

Fitness center.

Business area.

Wireless, secured printing in the public area.

On-site guest laundry and same-day dry cleaning services.

The Sioux Falls location will include an indoor pool with large, full-view, operable glass doors, allowing for outside use in the late spring through early fall.

“It will be really nice, and I think it will be great for guests to go out and grill if they want to,” Leonard said.

Hiring is starting and will continue into February, with the goal of hiring about 15 people.

“I think people are really excited, and with the growth of the east side, it needed a hotel,” Leonard said. “There are a ton of corporate clients who have reached out to book travelers and a lot of families. During the summer, I think a lot of grandparents come to town, so we’re really excited to be next to Harmodon Park having all those tournaments. And I think the east side is really excited because it’s something they have wanted so long and haven’t had.”

Group reservations are being taken, including for upcoming basketball tournaments. The plan is for individuals to begin booking rooms March 2.

Bookings after June 4, 2020, can be made online here.

For bookings before June 4, email kayleen.leonard@glosiouxfalls.com or call 605-595-3760.