20 houses sold for $1 million or more in 2019

Jan. 16, 2020
We looked back at the property transfer reports for 2019 to find the most expensive home sales for the year.
Twenty houses sold for $1 million or more in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties. In 2018, there were 12 homes that met that mark.
The most expensive sale was $1,910,000 for an 8,200-square foot house near 57th Street and Minnesota Avenue. The Cape Cod-styled space has five bedrooms and six baths. It was built by Deffenbaugh Homes in 2012 and and features an impressive view of the Sioux Falls skyline. The home has three fireplaces, two laundry rooms and two lower-level family rooms, along with a wet bar, mini-kitchen and fitness center. Outside, there’s a saltwater sport pool.
Here’s a look at the homes that sold for $1 million or more in 2019.
