20 houses sold for $1 million or more in 2019

2 hours ago

Jan. 16, 2020

We looked back at the property transfer reports for 2019 to find the most expensive home sales for the year.

Twenty houses sold for $1 million or more in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties. In 2018, there were 12 homes that met that mark.

The most expensive sale was $1,910,000 for an 8,200-square foot house near 57th Street and Minnesota Avenue. The Cape Cod-styled space has five bedrooms and six baths. It was built by Deffenbaugh Homes in 2012 and and features an impressive view of the Sioux Falls skyline. The home has three fireplaces, two laundry rooms and two lower-level family rooms, along with a wet bar, mini-kitchen and fitness center. Outside, there’s a saltwater sport pool.

Here’s a look at the homes that sold for $1 million or more in 2019.

306 W. Harpel Drive, $1,910,000


320 W. Lyncrest Trail, $1,895,000


3901 S. Cliff Ave., $1,650,000


3025 W. Donahue Drive, $1,600,000


104 E. Honors Circle, $1,550,000


6900 S. Hendon Circle, $1,472,500


6700 S. Colebrook Circle, $1,450,000


217 N. Fairway Circle, Brandon; $1,400,000


3213 S. Nic Ann Court, $1,205,000


6208 S. Callington Circle, $1,200,000


47731 275th St., Harrisburg, and adjacent land; $1,200,000

6909 S. Westfield Trail, $1,195,000


47898 Prairie Circle, Harrisburg; $1,115,000


36 S. Riverview Heights, $1,065,000

4201 S. Vista Lane, $1,032,500


2913 W. Latigo Trail, $1,030,000


27659 484th Ave., Canton; $1,010,000


27151 477th Ave., Harrisburg; $1,000,000


27260 Regal Court, $1,000,000


2805 W. Leighton Circle, $1,000,000


