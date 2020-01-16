20 houses sold for $1 million or more in 2019

0 shares Share

Jan. 16, 2020

We looked back at the property transfer reports for 2019 to find the most expensive home sales for the year.

Twenty houses sold for $1 million or more in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties. In 2018, there were 12 homes that met that mark.

The most expensive sale was $1,910,000 for an 8,200-square foot house near 57th Street and Minnesota Avenue. The Cape Cod-styled space has five bedrooms and six baths. It was built by Deffenbaugh Homes in 2012 and and features an impressive view of the Sioux Falls skyline. The home has three fireplaces, two laundry rooms and two lower-level family rooms, along with a wet bar, mini-kitchen and fitness center. Outside, there’s a saltwater sport pool.

Here’s a look at the homes that sold for $1 million or more in 2019.

306 W. Harpel Drive, $1,910,000





320 W. Lyncrest Trail, $1,895,000





3901 S. Cliff Ave., $1,650,000





3025 W. Donahue Drive, $1,600,000





104 E. Honors Circle, $1,550,000





6900 S. Hendon Circle, $1,472,500





6700 S. Colebrook Circle, $1,450,000





217 N. Fairway Circle, Brandon; $1,400,000





3213 S. Nic Ann Court, $1,205,000





6208 S. Callington Circle, $1,200,000





47731 275th St., Harrisburg, and adjacent land; $1,200,000

6909 S. Westfield Trail, $1,195,000





47898 Prairie Circle, Harrisburg; $1,115,000





36 S. Riverview Heights, $1,065,000

4201 S. Vista Lane, $1,032,500





2913 W. Latigo Trail, $1,030,000





27659 484th Ave., Canton; $1,010,000





27151 477th Ave., Harrisburg; $1,000,000





27260 Regal Court, $1,000,000





2805 W. Leighton Circle, $1,000,000



