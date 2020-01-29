DSU students gain new perspectives on cyber field through Cyber Leadership and Intelligence program

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Jan. 29, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Dakota State University.

When walking through a store, do you ever notice how merchandise entices consumers with “exceptional Wi-Fi capabilities?”

Or have you ever thought about why today’s society integrates the internet into everything we do?

You’re not the only one.

Mark Eisenbraun, a student at Dakota State University, has encountered the same questions. It’s part of what led him to DSU, where he’s pursuing a degree in Cyber Leadership and Intelligence, or CLI.

“It’s a program that fits my desires and expectations, while fueling my passion to learn how people use internet technology to change society and how interconnected societies are reshaping internet implementation,” Eisenbraun said.

A perfect fit for the cyber-focused school, the CLI degree emphasizes the humanistic and social elements of cybersecurity. Classes expose students, especially those enlisted in the military, to an array of different perspectives and disciplines as well as trending world issues such as Facebook’s policy toward users’ data, North Korea’s foreign policy, guerrilla warfare and terrorism.

The program, which currently hosts 30 to 40 students, also concentrates on:

The intersection of international affairs and cyber

National security

Cyberspace

Business

Politics

International relations

These all are elements Eisenbraun appreciates about the program.

“It’s important to understand where our leaders and those who represent us come from while keeping a mindful approach. So learning and appreciating other cultures, while gaining a different perspective on what it means to live life fully, prepares me to take on a position of leadership in a field where it’s desperately needed,” he said.

Along with new insight on other cultures and the knowledge collected from classes, Eisenbraun and other CLI students gain an abundance of skills in writing, collaboration, organization, management and oral communication.

As students polish these skills, they’re able to put them to the test as they meet and speak with industry leaders and attend conferences that offer new viewpoints into the cyberworld. Students also are required to pursue an internship that will give them real-life, hands-on experience.

With the growing number of cybersecurity-related jobs in Sioux Falls and private sectors within South Dakota, CLI is the perfect opportunity for those considering law or graduate school, careers in the private and public sectors, as well as careers that may not even exist – yet.

“This major is not intended for one specific career path,” said Ben Young, assistant professor in cyber leadership and intelligence. “Instead, it emphasizes critical thinking skills that are applicable to a wide range of national security, international affairs, law enforcement, military and cybersecurity-related jobs.”

With the quickening pace of data breaches and the constant new waves of technology, Sioux Falls-area businesses are encouraged to consider CLI graduates throughout their hiring process, as graduates can pursue almost any field while taking on an active approach to reshaping the culture and structure of cyber in the business world.

For information, visit dsu.edu.