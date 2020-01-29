At Home opens Sioux Falls store

0 shares Share

Jan. 29, 2020

Home decor superstore At Home has opened in Sioux Falls.

The retailer offers more than 50,000 home-related products it says fit any budget or style. It occupies the former Shopko at 1601 W. 41st St.

And it’s best to allow some time to look around. There’s a massive amount of merchandise, with floor-to-ceiling aisles stacked with everything from pillows to planters.

Much of the inventory will change seasonally, with patio sets out for opening day, and spring and Easter-related decor for sale now.

Interest in taking over the space began within minutes of Shopko’s announced closure, said Ryan Tysdal of Van Buskirk Cos., who put the deal together.

“And the deal negotiations were some of the fastest I’ve seen,” he said. “It speaks to the strength of our retail market. Retailers in Sioux Falls typically perform very well, which attracts more retailers.”

The 90,500-square-foot store is filled from top to bottom with furniture, housewares, decor and other home necessities such as storage and cleaning supplies.

You’ll find a lot of options in every product category. There’s an entire section filled with rugs, for instance.

Displays throughout the store show how merchandised can be arranged in a home.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

There are still open positions listed at the Sioux Falls store. To learn more, click here.

There is still vacant space available in the retail center known as 41st Street Marketplace, but there’s also interest in it, said Tysdal, who is the listing agent for the property between Grange and West avenues.

“We are having very positive conversations with potential retailers to take the remaining portion of the former Hobby Lobby and Fareway spaces. I’m encouraged by the interest level,” he said.

“This will be a really attractive power center when it’s all said and done.”