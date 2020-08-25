Hy-Vee on Kiwanis offers COVID-19 testing

0 shares Share

Aug. 25, 2020

Hy-Vee is offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing at its grocery store at 10th Street and Kiwanis Avenue.

Individuals do not have to have COVID-19 symptoms to be tested, but they must register online to receive a test voucher number and appointment time, the company said in a news release.

Free testing will be offered from 7 to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturdays.

Customers will use the pharmacy drive-thru to access the self-administered test, which will be supervised by a pharmacy employee. The entire process takes about five minutes, Hy-Vee said.

The tests will be shipped to a lab via UPS and results will be delivered to the individual by email in three to five days.

To register for a test voucher number, visit doineedacovid19test.com. The testing effort is being coordinated by eTrueNorth.

Hy-Vee is offering testing at 10 other locations in its eight-state region.