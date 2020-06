0 shares Share

June 29, 2020

Aldi is the latest grocery store in Sioux Falls to add curbside pickup.

After a successful pilot in select markets, the grocery store chain is beginning to roll out the service across the U.S.

Curbside pickup is available at the Louise Avenue and Arrowhead Parkway locations for a $4 fee. It’s expected to be available at the 85th Street store by the end of July.

Customers can select their groceries and other merchandise at shop.ALDI.us and choose a pickup time at checkout. Each store has designated parking spots, and an employee loads groceries into the customer’s vehicle.

Aldi stores in Sioux Falls also offer delivery through Instacart.