West Mall 7 to reopen this week

Feb. 5, 2020

The second-run movie theater in the Western Mall will reopen Friday afternoon.

The West Mall 7 closed Jan. 5 after a rooftop heating unit above the theater’s lobby started on fire. Owner Todd Frager had hoped to reopen the theater within a few days, but the extent of the damage led to weeks of repairs and the decision to remodel the lobby.

The heating and cooling system on the roof had to be replaced, and the theater had to install new duct work and ceiling tile in the lobby. While the repairs are done, some of the remodeling improvements in the lobby, including new carpet and digital signs aren’t completed, but the theater is ready to reopen, according to information on its website.

“We hope you’ll be excited to see the changes. We’re planning a special event in March once everything is completely finished, so watch for details on that,” the theater said.