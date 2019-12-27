Want to love your vision in 2020? Consider this priceless gift

23 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Dec. 27, 2019

This paid piece is sponsored by Vance Thompson Vision.

Your vision is priceless, and improved vision is the most priceless gift of all.

This holiday season, celebrate the 2020 New Year with the opportunity to share the gift of improved vision with yourself or someone you love. Purchase a gift certificate for implant or laser vision correction at Vance Thompson Vision.

“Sharing the gift of vision through laser vision correction and implant surgeries is an incredible experience for us,” said Dr. Vance Thompson, founder of Vance Thompson Vision. “We look forward to people being able to share vision with their loved ones. It is so special when someone comes in ready for surgery because someone who loves them gave it to them as a gift.”

The gift certificates can be used toward any laser vision-correction procedure, which includes LASIK, PRK or SMILE, or implant vision correction, which may be an option for people who are not good candidates for laser vision correction. If someone is interested in laser vision correction, the first step is to schedule a consultation at Vance Thompson Vision, where they will meet with their team and doctors to determine the best options for their eyes.

“Over the years, the technology has gotten better and better, and it means we’re able to treat a wider range of people,” Thompson said.

Early in Thompson’s career, he took part in FDA-monitored clinical trials that would lead to the approval of LASIK. Vance Thompson Vision has been part of several FDA-monitored clinical trials related to vision-correction surgery, including one that approved SMILE in 2016.

“LASIK is an exciting option for many patients,” said Dr. John Berdahl, surgeon and partner at Vance Thompson Vision. “Many of my colleagues — myself included — have had LASIK or another vision-correction procedure, so we know what it’s like for our patients who have some uncertainties. We also know what a difference it can make in our day-to-day lives. We did a video campaign where we talk about our LASIK experiences, and it’s true, I really do love my LASIK.”

Ideally, a patient who is a good candidate for laser vision correction is older than 21, has a stable prescription, is in generally good health and is ready to reduce his or her dependence on contacts or glasses.

If you or someone you love has considered LASIK, make 2020 the year you invest in your vision and experience the freedom of improved vision with Vance Thompson Vision. Call 605-361-EYES (3937), or visit the office to pick up a certificate and set up a consultation.

Vance Thompson Vision has performed more than 100,000 eye procedures and now includes locations in six cities across the Midwest and Mountain West.