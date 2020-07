0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

July 20, 2020

Walgreens at 41st Street and Louise Avenue is offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing.

The site is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For now, no appointment is necessary, but in the coming weeks, the store will begin accepting appointments, a spokesman said.

Testing is available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet CDC criteria. For details, click here.

A Walgreens pharmacist oversees patients’ self-administration of the COVID-19 test, which is a nasal swab. They can’t leave their vehicle or enter the store, according to information on the company’s website.

The spokesman said he didn’t have any information on whether the testing would be expanded to other stores in Sioux Falls or South Dakota.