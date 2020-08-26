Two ways to keep cool, use new GreatLIFE benefits

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Aug. 26, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

Are you done with this late August heat wave? This will help.

GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness has added two brand-new member benefits just in time to cool you down this week.

Galaxy Gaming

Keep your kids active and let them have a little fun before school starts again with a trip to Galaxy Gaming.

Monday through Wednesday, GreatLIFE members now save $2 off laser tag and virtual reality sessions per person, as well as the all-day gaming pass. It doesn’t apply to party bookings and online reservations.

Bonus: It’s a cool 68 degrees inside the gaming center at 3120 S. Mayfair Drive.

Take a look at what you’ll discover there:

CEO Max Kaftanati likes the ties between two organizations that encourage active lifestyles.

“Laser tag and the VR experience are both pretty active attractions,” he said. “And we appreciate the great exposure GreatLIFE provides and are glad to join the number of other businesses that promote with them.”

Stensland Family Farms

And what better way to cool off than with ice cream? GreatLIFE members, get ready for this: You now save 10 percent off your purchase at any Stensland Family Farms retail location.

So whether you live on the east side, west side, or find yourself on 41st Street, your next ice cream cone, sundae or even milk or cheese curds just got more affordable.

“GreatLIFE plays a huge part in this community, and we believe in giving back by providing an opportunity for its members to take advantage of our local, farm-fresh products at an everyday discount,” said Leah Moller, a family owner who manages retail operations and marketing.