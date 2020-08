0 shares Share

Aug. 26, 2020

Want to fly for almost nothing to Denver?

Frontier Airlines is offering a promotion with almost-free round-trip tickets, but today is the final day to book a flight.

The offer is good on select nonstop flights, and Denver is the only option out of the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

Travel is limited to flights Monday through Thursday and on Saturdays through Feb. 3, 2021, excluding blackout dates. Passengers will have to pay fees and taxes.

To take advantage of the offer, book a flight at FlyFrontier.com by 10:59 p.m. Wednesday and use the promo code TAKEOFF.