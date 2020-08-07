New ‘Field Trip’ exhibit features favorite things of Sioux Falls

0 shares Share

Aug. 7, 2020

The Ipso Gallery at Fresh Produce is taking a different approach to its summer curation of art.

The marketing firm’s interns write and design all the promotional materials for the show while planning and creating the art experience.

This year, they invited local artists Luke Bryant, Amy Jarding, Erin Murtha and Eli Show to create four distinct installations at windows around the space at 400 N. Main Ave., which will be unveiled at 11 a.m. Aug. 14.

Keeping social distancing in mind, the team also created limited-edition kits for the “Field Trip” exhibit to guide patrons on an immersive art experience and unique adventure across Sioux Falls to enjoy some of Ipso Gallery’s favorite things.

“Luke, Amy, Erin and Eli have created distinct installations to be viewed through the windows around Ipso Gallery and Fresh Produce. They’ve played with textures, sculptural layers and things that will transform over the course of the show — all relating back to their studio practices,” said Liz Heeren, gallery director.

“A big bonus for ‘Field Trip’ are 75 limited-edition kits to guide your art-viewing experience and bring you a little flavor of Ipso Gallery receptions we’ve all come to love and miss so much.”

The kits will be available for pickup at Ipso from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Monday. Patrons are asked to wear masks during pickup and while viewing the art installations. The gallery will post on Facebook when the kits are gone.