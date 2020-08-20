New business, personal credit card options offer valuable benefits with local service

0 shares Share

This paid piece is sponsored by Central Bank.

It’s possible: Your business can use a credit card with a low rate and great rewards while still working with a local banker who can provide personal service.

Central Bank, which came into the Sioux Falls market earlier this year when it acquired MetaBank’s community banks, offers a full suite of competitive credit cards for business and personal use.

“This is something our customers have been asking for, and we’re excited we can now accommodate them,” said Karen Waller, vice president of business banking based at Central’s Western Avenue location.

“Credit cards offer savvy business owners the flexibility and purchasing power they need to help their business thrive.”

Customers can work with Central’s familiar Sioux Falls-based banking team to get set up with the right credit card program for them.

“Many have already obtained cards, and they’ve been impressed with the prompt and personal service they’ve received,” Waller said. “There is local decision-making, which means quick answers and no phone menus to navigate through. Your local banker has access to the tools needed to answer questions you may have about your account and can help resolve any issues quickly.”

Other benefits include:

Low rates – below the national average.

The ability to set a credit limit to meet your spending needs, including by card user or by organization if there are multiple cards.

A rewards program with a variety of options, including cash-back rewards.

“And managing your account is very simple,” Waller added. “There are digital tools and detailed reporting that help you track and organize expenses. You can drop off a payment at any Central location or make your payment online.”

Ready to get started? Contact any Central Bank team member or visit centralbankonline.com to complete an application online.