July 31, 2020

Pass this along to new graduates in your life: Sioux Falls is ranked among the best cities in the country for starting a career.

The city recently was ranked No. 2 in the nation by career website Zippia, which looked at more than 200 cities and ranked them based on individual median income, average rent and unemployment.

Fargo edged out Sioux Falls for the top spot.

The analysis found Sioux Falls had an unemployment rate of 2.1 percent — pre-COVID, of course — with an average rent of $811 per month and median income of $35,942.

“With those kinds of numbers, people from all over are flocking to Sioux Falls to get a jump-start on their careers,” it said.

To view the complete rankings, click here.