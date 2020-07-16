Continued claims for unemployment drop in S.D.

0 shares Share

July 16, 2020

While there was a week-over-week increase of South Dakotans filing new claims for unemployment, the number of those continuing to receive benefits dropped by 1,200.

Initial claims for benefits totaled 1,160 for the week of July 5, up from 835 in the previous week.

The number of continued claims for the most current week available, ending June 27, was 15,942, down from 17,142 the previous week and a pandemic high of 25,186. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

“The $600 additional weekly benefit under the CARES Act that has been federally funded will end soon. The last payment will be on claims for the week ending July 25,” Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman said. “This additional unemployment provision helped bridge the gap between the COVID-19 outbreak and the return to normal.”

A total of $3.3 million was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $10.6 million paid out in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $739,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $92,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.

The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund balance July 12 was $121.4 million.