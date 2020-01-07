SAB Biotherapeutics to collaborate with global biotherapeutics leader

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Jan. 7, 2020

Sioux Falls-based SAB Biotherapeutics has entered into multiple collaboration and option agreements with Pennsylvania-based CSL Behring, a global biotherapeutics company that has more than 20,000 employees.

SAB’s unique platform was developed through advanced genetic engineering to naturally and rapidly produce large amounts of human antibodies without using human donors.

The collaborations with CSL Behring will explore the possibility and potential of new therapies to treat challenging autoimmune, infectious and idiopathic diseases by leveraging SAB’s DiversitAb platform.

The agreement includes a research program that will investigate a potential new source for human immunoglobulin G, or IgG. Human IgG is used for a number of immunological and neurological diseases, including primary immunodeficiency, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, Guillain-Barre syndrome, immune thrombocytopenic purpura and multifocal motor neuropathy.

“SAB Biotherapeutics has developed a very interesting and novel platform for the production of human immunoglobulins,” said Dr. Andrew Nash, senior vice president of research for CSL Behring.

“CSL Behring is committed to the continuous development of innovative therapies that address unmet needs for patients with rare and serious diseases. This collaboration will provide both companies an opportunity to explore the potential of these new approaches to positively impact areas of need.”

CSL Behring’s research and development footprint includes more than 1,700 scientists across the globe with an investment exceeding $800 million in 2018-19.

The company’s growth has been driven in recent years by factors that include an aging population, increased emphasis on the diagnosis and treatment of immune diseases and its increased use in new indications.

“We are excited that CSL Behring has chosen to work with SAB Biotherapeutics to explore new immunotherapies leveraging our technology platform,” said Dr. Eddie Sullivan, president, CEO and co- founder of SAB Biotherapeutics. “We believe combining our unique human antibody development and production capabilities with CSL Behring’s established immunoglobulin franchise and vast expertise in biopharmaceutical development will broaden therapeutic possibilities.”

CSL Behring and SAB will share research program and related costs and plan to complete the initial phase in 2020. The collaboration may lead to subsequent development and commercialization agreements.