Risk management consultant enjoys helping clients find solutions

Aug. 11, 2020

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Jason Glaesman, a risk management consultant for Marsh & McLennan Agency.

Name: Jason Glaesman

Age: 42

Hometown: Eureka

What brought you to Sioux Falls?

I had just graduated from college, and Sioux Falls had a lot of opportunity to start my career in sales, and I also had a cousin who needed a roommate while going to medical school.

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

Sioux Falls has family that lives here, is a growing and strong community, and we still wanted to live in South Dakota.

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

My favorite thing about my job is solving client issues and being a strategic partner for client owners and managers. I really like the challenge of figuring out solutions to help people improve their business.

How did you get connected to your industry?

I was a district manager assistant for a rental company where half of my time was administration and the other half business-to-business sales. I wanted to get back into business-to-business sales full time and ran across an opportunity to get into insurance. I had other friends in the industry talk about how challenging and rewarding the insurance industry could be, so I decided it was time to give it a try. I have been in the insurance business since 2009.

Describe MMA in three words.

Here to help.

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

I like to get involved with my local church. Our office also takes pride in giving back to the community and does several things throughout the year to give back.

What’s one business you’d like to see in Sioux Falls that isn’t here now?

I would love to see a Dave & Buster’s and maybe a Bass Pro Shop.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I was searching for a brokerage firm who was well respected in our community, local, valued customer service, team-oriented and had the resources and expertise to help clients grow. I have found that with Marsh & McLennan Agency, and this is the organization I plan to be a part of for the next five years.