Raven develops BioFlex film for medical isolation gowns

Aug. 14, 2020

Sioux Falls-based Raven Industries has developed a new line of film to be used in medical isolation gowns.

The Raven BioFlex films are high-strength polymer resins formulated to be used in making single-use medical isolation gowns.

The films are 100 percent latex-free and are designed to aid in the protection of health care professionals and patients from cross-infection in clinical and laboratory settings, Raven said in a statement, adding that the films “provide excellent fluid resistance and prevent physical contact with infectious liquid and solid materials” and are compliant with the Berry Amendment, meaning they are eligible for procurement by the Department of Defense.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to create uncertainty and unprecedented challenges,” said Anthony Schmidt, vice president and general manager of Raven’s engineered films division.

“We want to do our part to help solve those great challenges by fulfilling the urgent need for domestically produced PPE materials. On behalf of everyone at Raven, we are incredibly grateful to all front-line workers serving our communities and caring for those in need. We are proud to provide support through our U.S.-based manufacturing resources as we all work together towards solutions.”

BioFlex is available in clear and various color options, in a wide range of thicknesses with qualifying minimum order requirements.

Raven said inquires for all PPE films are being expedited, and it has dedicated priority production capabilities to BioFlex film orders with quick processing and delivery time lines.