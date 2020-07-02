Outdoor swimming, poolside dining and great golf await in Worthington

0 shares Share

July 2, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

It’s hard to find a spot outside at a swimming pool in Sioux Falls this summer – but GreatLIFE members can find one for free with just a short trip east.

Members receive unlimited access to swimming and fitness at GreatLIFE’s Worthington Golf & Fitness Club in Minnesota.

Located at 851 W. Oxford St. and established in 1919, the 18-hole, par-71 course provides an outstanding golf experience, while the rest of the location offers a relaxing getaway for everyone.

“We’ve had some people from Sioux Falls come over here and golf and use the pool after, or you can just sit there, have lunch beside the pool while the kids are playing. We have a snack bar down there, and we’ll deliver from our restaurant,” food and beverage manager Kim Hinkeldey said.

“It’s amazing. There’s a lot for kids to do there. They can bring their own water toys, and there’s a full bar down there. You can have dinner, a burger or steak, while the kids are playing. And the pool lights up at night.”

The pool is open from 11 a.m. until dusk daily. Capacity is limited to four dozen, but it isn’t generally a problem. Hinkeldey said those coming from out of town can always call and check first.

“It’s first come, first served at the pool, but it’s a pretty good size,” she said.

“And you never have to come inside if you don’t want to. Everything is accessible. We have a locker room downstairs where you can change or take a shower when you’re done if you’d like.”

The on-site restaurant, Duffer’s Bar and Grill, has an expanded menu of clubhouse favorites plus steak, walleye and broasted chicken along with a salad bar.

The course itself features beautiful fairways and greens, trees and sand to test your game – along with a driving range, putting and chipping greens and a full-service golf shop.

“It’s a beautiful course,” Hinkeldey said. “The landscaping is gorgeous.”

For the Fourth of July holiday weekend, there’s a new addition to the pool area too.

“We hung an American flag up so we have red, white and blue lights to take pictures beside the pool, and we’ll have the pool open and food specials throughout the weekend,” Hinkeldey said.

To learn more about GreatLIFE in Worthington, click here.

To join today, visit joingreatlife.com to take advantage of offers for new members.