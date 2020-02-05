New food trailer’s focus: Fried cheese sandwiches

0 shares Share

Feb. 5, 2020

A new food trailer that’s planning to hit the road this season will feature fried cheese sandwiches.

Jeremy Holien and his wife, Jenn, are starting Redders. That’s an old military term for “chow,” said Holien, a retired veteran.

Their menu will be simple.

“It’s a twist on your mom’s grilled cheese,” he said. “We’re going to have a regular grilled cheese and two stuffed ones: one with bacon and one with ham. The twist is that we deep-fry them. We put a special coating on them, and then we deep-fry them.”

The Holiens are purchasing a new trailer. They hope to be ready for business by the time warmer weather arrives in April or May.

“We’ll be parked different places for lunch, and we’ll be going to festivals and rallies,” Holien said. “We’ll talk to businesses and set up some times when we can park outside for their employees and others.”

They plan to use social media to let customers know their schedule.

Holien said that when he was in the military, he had a part-time job and managed a restaurant in Rapid City. The couple has lived in Sioux Falls since 2014, and both are students.

“She’s working on her master’s, and I’m getting a degree in diesel mechanics at Southeast Tech.”

Redders will become their full-time occupation, and two of their six children probably will help out on the trailer, Holien said.