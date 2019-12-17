Longtime 57th Street farmland goes on the market

419 shares Share

Dec. 17, 2019

The days of driving by pasture on East 57th Street might be coming to an end soon.

A longtime property on 57th east of Southeastern Avenue that is zoned for agriculture has gone on the market, and the property next to it where horses often graze might not be too far behind.

The land known as the Millette Trust Land is nearly 16 acres with more than a quarter-mile of frontage along East 57th Street.

It’s a “great infill property that has already produced a lot of interest,” according to Michael Bender of Bender Commercial Real Estate Services, who has it listed for just over $2 million.

“We have already received one offer and expect at least one more (this) week.”

The Millette family owned Modern Press, which eventually sold and became CCL Label, Bender said.

It has potential for office and commercial activity as well as residential, according to Bender’s listing. The developer will be obligated to construct Bahnson Avenue through the site.

The land adjacent to the west is family-owned and likely will be rezoned at the same time as the first phase to the east, Bender said. That land also is more than 15 acres and reaches Southeastern Avenue.

An annexation plan brought to the city for the area a few years ago called for twin homes and multifamily use on the site, as well as some “live/work” zoning that would have allowed for commercial development, but the land never was rezoned.

The recommendation to allow twin homes transitioning to apartments and live/work uses is still valid, according to Jeff Eckhoff, the city’s director of planning and development services.