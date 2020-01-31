Kickturn Studio launches with multimedia, social media focus

69 shares Share

Jan. 31, 2020

Creative collaborators Wes Eisenhauer and Isaac Show have combined to form Kickturn Studio, a new marketing firm.

The two met through the Sioux Falls music scene, where they were members of the band Later Babes. Each got into doing photography and video work.

Eisenhauer’s wife, Becca, is also part of the team as project manager.

“Becca, Isaac, and I put our heads together and decided it was time to broaden our horizons,” Eisenhauer said.

His portfolio includes work with NASA, NFL legend Brett Favre and South Dakota Tourism.

Kickturn’s services include photography, videography, audio work and brand partnerships, including social media takeovers and Instagram content.

Kickturn is located in a renovated space at 1101 N. Dakota Ave.

“We’ll continue to do what we’ve been doing, working with commercial clients – small and large – specializing in making interesting photos, videos and social media content,” Eisenhauer said. “It’s really exciting for us to see all this work in one place.”