How to get in the best financial shape of your life

Dec. 30, 2019
This paid piece is sponsored by The First National Bank in Sioux Falls.
By Adam Cox, chief wealth management officer
Pretty soon we’ll be bombarded with deals and programs to “lose 30 pounds fast!” or for a great new “fat-burning workout” to help those with New Year’s resolutions get in shape.
But what about your financial fitness? Have you wanted to make your money work for you and get in the best financial shape of your life but just aren’t sure how?
If you want to get in better financial shape, the credentialed professionals with First National Wealth Management can help you set goals and stick to them.
Before you set goals, it’s important to know where you are, where you’re going and how you’re going to get there. That’s where we can help.
We are a regional-best provider of wealth management services, including financial planning and investment management, as well as personal and institutional trust and retirement plan services. We have the expertise and knowledge to help you set goals that will work for you and then help you stick to them by providing personalized service and management.
One of the most important things in working toward any goal is discipline and keeping your eye on the prize. Avoid comparing yourself with others, and stay focused on achieving your own goals.
This will come into play soon enough when our news feeds will be filled with pictures of friends taking trips to warm, sunny beaches. It’s easy to get envious and play the comparison game just by seeing these pictures. How do people afford to take trips like that, year after year? The answer could be as simple as this: They can’t.
Currently, the average household credit card debt is just over $8,000, with an average interest rate of 16.86 percent. And it’s even worse for high-income earners, who are most likely to carry credit card debt and only make the minimum payments. Credit card debt is a vicious, never-ending cycle for borrowers everywhere. With this in mind, it’s important to stay focused on yourself and your financial goals because everything might not be as it seems with those we compare ourselves to.
Here’s a look at a few ways you can set yourself up to be successful in your New Year’s resolution journey to financial fitness.
If you would like to learn more about any of these steps to becoming financially fit, contact First National Wealth Management to make 2020 the year you stick to your New Year’s resolution and get in the best financial shape of your life.
Any comments, insights or strategies discussed in this article are intended to be general in nature and, therefore, may not be suitable for you and your situation, whatever that may be. Before acting on anything written here, please consult with your attorney, CPA and/or your financial adviser.
