Headed to the Sanford International? Use your ticket to give back

Sept. 4, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

Spectators at the upcoming Sanford International will be among the only fans to watch live professional golf this season – and there’s an added bonus when you buy your ticket.

Purchase your ticket for the event through sanfordinternational.com and use the code GREATGOLF. That will generate a contribution from the tournament for the GreatLIFE Cares Foundation with no cost to the fan.

“The GreatLIFE Cares Foundation is all about making a difference in the lives of children, families and charitable organizations,” GreatLIFE president Nick Ovenden said.

“It’s an integral part of our culture and the culture of our area golfing community, so we’re grateful the Sanford International is allowing fans to give back in such a simple way.”

The Sanford International, presented by Cambria, will be Sept. 7-13 at Minnehaha Country Club. A stop on the PGA Tour Champions, it will feature well-known names such as Ernie Els, Fred Couples, Vijay Singh, Colin Montgomerie and John Daly.

The EMC Legends series Sept. 12 will feature record 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus, who will be joined by fellow major champions Andy North, Hale Irwin and Tony Jacklin in an exhibition golf event.

“And when you come out to the tournament, bring your family and make sure and stop at hole No. 10, where GreatLIFE is hosting an area just for kids,” Ovenden said.

“We’re looking forward to offering families a much-needed chance to get outside, see some outstanding golf and enjoy time together while giving back.”