‘Go-to’ service provider reflects on life-changing year

Dec. 23, 2019

This paid piece is sponsored by PODS Sioux Falls.

From helping homeowners on a big scale in the aftermath of tornadoes to assisting customers one container at a time as they move or renovate, there are life-changing stories behind so many PODS containers used in 2019.

“This is the time of year that we reflect on our accomplishments and look forward to the future,” said Aaron Canfield, who brought PODS to Sioux Falls in 2006.

“At PODS Moving & Storage, we understand how moving, renovating, building a new house or dealing with disaster relief is one of the most stressful events a person can go through. We are committed to being your go-to service provider for all your life’s events.”

We looked back on a memorable year with Canfield and looked ahead to 2020.

It seems like you see PODS brand containers everywhere around town. How many customers would you say you’ve helped in recent years?

Over the last 10-plus years, we have performed more than 22,000 deliveries and have serviced more than 8,500 customers. We do our very best to make sure their belongings arrive safely and securely.

What was the most memorable moment for you in 2019?

This year’s most memorable moment for us has to be the tornado and how we were able to help our customers during this time. For me, personally, the most memorable was when a customer texted me at 2 a.m. after the tornado hit.

I am grateful that he did. I’m glad he did not hesitate to reach out in a time of need.

Obviously, we are just a moving and storage company, but it is nice to know that sometimes the work we do has a greater significance above our routine day-to-day operations. The work we do matters, and we are grateful for that.

You’ve also made some additions to your team this year. How is that coming together as you look toward 2020?

We have a really great team at PODS. From Tyler our lead driver to Josh our market manager and to Deb our director of first impressions, everyone is rowing in the right direction.

What’s coming up next year? Is there anything else that we can anticipate from PODS?

We are looking at a commercial grade container that is used for heavy construction. We have done some market research and have found that what this market segment likes about our commercial containers is the ability to move them while they are fully loaded.

We feel very fortunate to have served the Sioux Falls market for more than a decade. We are looking to the future with optimism of continued business success while improving the work life of our entire staff and delivering the experience our valued customers deserve.