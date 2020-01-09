General Beadle Honors Program at DSU motivates students to develop sophisticated skills

0 shares Share

Jan. 9, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Dakota State University.

As a high schooler, Grant Carlson knew a lot about AP classes, dual credit courses, forensics and other academic societies. Those experiences served him well, helping him choose a college that would push him academically.

He found the perfect fit with the General Beadle Honors Program at Dakota State University.

“I want to continue to push myself in education, and the General Beadle Honors Program allows me to do that,” Carlson said.

DSU faculty member Kurt Kemper directs the General Beadle Honors Program, which includes more than 120 students. The design of the program is to place bright, high-achieving students into scholarly, residential and social opportunities with one another and to stress core intellectual skills of critical thinking and writing.

Students accomplish these goals through honors-only courses, the seminar environment and a major senior-level research project in a student’s respective field.

“We seek to develop and nourish more sophisticated intellectual skills. We expect successful completion of the program, which demands the exhibition of skills beyond mere competency. Skills that are well thought of by graduate schools, professions and community leaders,” Kemper said.

Carlson, who also is taking advantage of DSU’s 4+1 Program for Computer Information Systems and Master of Science in Information Systems, is in his third year of the honors program.

To further advance his professional skills, Carlson is taking HON 392 — the senior thesis class. He enjoys the challenging coursework and the ability to network with others of all backgrounds.

He also encourages fellow students to join the honors program because it will help them grow professionally and academically. He believes it will help others discover and learn about other disciplines, especially when presenting at the Upper Midwest Honors Conference, which is held each spring.

“I’ve been able to apply myself academically and personally. The program teaches many important things like time management and professional skills. I’ve also been able to meet with some of the brightest minds that come to campus, like Sen. Thune in spring of 2018. This experience really lets me dig deep and explore my interests,” Carlson said.

Honors students at DSU also may take trips to :

The Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF) in Deadwood.

The World War I Museum in Kansas City, Mo.

The Loft Literary Center in Minneapolis.

A live theatrical production at Minneapolis’ famed Guthrie Theater.

The Upper Midwest Honors Conference.

In addition to providing students ample opportunities, the honors program strives to produce graduates with strong written and oral communication skills and to advance student knowledge in their chosen fields as well as other fields.

Honors students often become sought-after employees.

“The honors program stresses universal skills that are esteemed and sought after in every profession. Good writers, sharp thinkers and strong communicators will always be able to contribute in the marketplace, their community and individually,” Kemper said. “We hope to remind students that intellectualism doesn’t stop with their degree; bright, engaging minds never stop learning.”

To qualify for the General Beadle Honors Program, students must meet the following criteria:

ACT composite scores of 26 or higher.

High school GPAs of 3.7 and up.

Graduate in the top 20 percent of their class.

Students interested in the honors program with scores or GPAs not quite matching those above are still encouraged to apply. All applications that demonstrate the promise of achievement will be considered.

For information, please visit dsu.edu.