Empowerment Breakfast to feature inspirational speakers, support EmBe Dress for Success Sioux Falls programs

Jan. 22, 2020

This paid event is sponsored by EmBe.

Start the day with a dose of inspiration while supporting those served through EmBe’s Dress for Success Sioux Falls at the upcoming In Her Shoes Empowerment Breakfast.

The annual event was created seven years ago and has gained a loyal following.

“The event energizes, inspires and motivates our community,” EmBe CEO Karen Lundquist said.

“It’s an opportunity to share how EmBe’s Dress for Success Sioux Falls program empowers women to enter or return to the workforce by providing a network of support, professional attire and career development tools.”

Last year, EmBe’s Dress for Success Sioux Falls impacted 418 women. Since its inception in 2013, 2,308 women have been helped by its programs.

“The community makes it all possible,” Lundquist said.

“Clients through EmBe’s Dress for Success Sioux Falls program thrive through the thousands of volunteers hours, from sorting clothing donations to providing career coaching or interview suiting. These volunteers are nurturing and equipping clients with life skills from different areas of techniques and experiences to leave them feeling empowered and confident. As the demand continues to grow, the impact also grows, delivering results that lift us all.”

The breakfast, which is supported by lead sponsor Avera, will be held from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Feb. 6 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

“Attending In Her Shoes is a unique experience, with hundreds of people coming together for early morning inspiration,” Lundquist said.

“Over breakfast, we talk about empowerment and connection, sharing stories of how people have accelerated their own success, bringing dreams into focus and achieving success in the workplace. It’s fast-paced, informal and friendly, with groups of friends — and soon to be friends — helping others with a hand up.”

The program will feature Amber Metzger and Laura Metzger, who will share their journey of connection and kindness through their roles as participants, volunteers and referral sources for EmBe’s work.

Keynote speaker Nicole J. Phillips is a columnist, podcast host and author of “Kindness is Contagious and Kindness is Courageous” who inspires audiences to live a more meaningful and productive life, showing why kindness really does matter.

“Empowerment always threads through everything EmBe does, and this year we are adding a powerful secondary theme: kindness,” Lundquist said. “Woven through both our keynote and our client stories, we’ll reflect on taking a moment to spread joy and personally connect, all at the heart of the work done through EmBe Dress for Success Sioux Falls.”

One more thing: The event is open to anyone regardless of gender or age.

“If you are interested in equipping people to be successful in finding and keeping a job – and transforming their role into a career – this is the event for you,” Lundquist said.

“Although the majority of attendees are women, everyone is welcome. It’s a great event to invite a daughter or son, a neighbor or your mentee. Ages range from still in school to retired, and attendees reflect professions of all kinds. It is truly a place you can come as you are and leave inspired.”

Tickets are $300 for a full table of eight seats, $150 for four seats, $40 for individuals and $50 at the door, which includes breakfast.

To learn more and buy tickets, click here.