Downtown loft opens for corporate guests, short-term rentals, weekend getaways

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Sept. 3, 2020

This paid Loft Life is sponsored by 210 LLC.

Enjoy the unique vibe that distinguishes downtown Sioux Falls from any other place in the state – or share it with your guests thanks to a newly available loft in the heart of Phillips Avenue.

The Loft on Phillips, located on the second and third stories of 210 S. Phillips Ave., is open for short- and long-term rentals.

Video by Jonah Sturgeon Productions

“If you are coming to town for business or want to enjoy a weekend getaway, The Loft on Phillips is a perfect solution for you,” said co-owner Rodney Krantz.

“You’re truly just steps away from unique shopping, dining and entertainment options, many attractions and events, with something for everyone to enjoy all year.”

The Loft on Phillips features 1,400 square feet of newly remodeled interior. It’s a private and secure living space that includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

A fully furnished kitchen, dining room and a spacious living area are ready for all your entertaining or meeting needs, with a state-of-the-art sound system, 75-inch LED smart TV and gas fireplace.

“The interior living space is strategically located and designed to provide a private, quiet and comfortable atmosphere from the streetscape,” Krantz said.

In addition to the beautiful modern interior, The Loft on Phillips also has the largest outdoor private patio in downtown Sioux Falls with more than 1,500 square feet of entertaining space overlooking historic Phillips Avenue.

The patio is complete with a sound system, two gas fire pits, a gas barbecue grill, a dining table and patio furniture to seat 10 people.

“It’s such an unparalleled downtown experience whether you’re hosting a staycation for yourself and friends or introducing clients, family, new employees or friends to our incredible city,” Krantz said. “We’re pleased we can make it available for such a range of activities and people to enjoy.”

Photos by Tim Hanson Productions

The Loft on Phillips requires a $500 security deposit, which will be refunded within 14 days of the checkout date, assuming there is no damage or extra cleaning.

Rates vary depending on the date and length of stay.

For information and to book The Loft on Phillips for yourself or guests, click here.