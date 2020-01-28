Downtown building offers prime office space on two upper floors

0 shares Share

This Site Spotlight is sponsored by Ryan Tysdal, Van Buskirk Cos.

Looking for office space? Enjoy marquee visibility in downtown Sioux Falls with this prominent address on Minnesota Avenue.

The Minnesota Centre building at 110 N. Minnesota Ave. has two upper floors available to lease, offering well-appointed space with high-end finishes and a professional impression for clients and tenants.

The anchor tenant, First Bank & Trust, occupies the entire first and second floors.

“It’s a great downtown corner location. The high-profile tenants in this building enjoy prominent signage on the building with great visibility,” leasing agent Ryan Tysdal of VanBuskirk Cos. said.

“Both available suites include signage opportunities on the south side of the building.”

Parking also is an attractive selling point for The Minnesota Centre, he added.

The building has an underground heated garage, plus an on-site parking lot. In addition, several adjacent properties lease additional parking spaces.

“It’s almost a best-case-scenario for downtown parking situations,” Tysdal added.

Fourth floor

The dynamic fourth floor space includes eight executive offices with a large corner conference room, featuring a south-facing panoramic view of downtown.

The 5,610-square-foot suite also includes a large training room, copy room and open area for workstations.

“This space is ideal for an office tenant in search of a space with large individual offices, plus room for support staff working from cubicles,” Tysdal said.

The fourth floor co-tenant is Lynn Jackson Law Firm.

Third floor

Move right into a third floor suite at Minnesota Centre, and you don’t even have to worry about furniture.

The furnished suite features an open floorplan concept and includes two dozen cubicle workstations and office furniture already in the space that is included in the lease. The space also includes a large training room and two additional enclaves that can be used as closed-door offices or conference rooms.

“This space is really ready-to-go. It’s furnished with Steelcase-brand workstations and furniture, so it’s an ideal fit for a tenant who doesn’t want to incur the expense or lead-time of buying cubicles,” Tysdal said.

“The furniture for this space was barely used, and it originally cost over $200,000 for the tenant who purchased it originally.”

The third floor space is 6,875 square feet and features panoramic west-facing views spanning from the Cathedral to downtown.

The third floor co-tenant is CHR Solutions.

Both available spaces can accommodate large office tenants – but there are also options to subdivide these suites for smaller tenants.

“We’ve drawn floorplans to sub-divide the spaces for potential smaller office tenants, so that is also an option,” Tysdal said.

For additional leasing information, call Ryan Tysdal at 605-376-0127 or ryan@vbclink.com.