Decade of success: Luxury Auto Mall marks 10 years of growth, creating excitement and embracing change

July 9, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Luxury Auto Mall.

By Mike Chaplin, general manager, Luxury Auto Mall

As Luxury Auto Mall celebrates our 10 years of success, I’ve gone back to the beginning and pondered if we’ve accomplished what we set out to do.

We started Luxury Auto Mall of Sioux Falls with the goal of bringing people together.

We brought our Cadillac of Sioux Falls team together with our new friends Mercedes-Benz and BMW. We invited over a new customer base, and we welcomed some new team members to be part of our existing family of employees.

In June 2010, we welcomed names like Spencer Imus — BMW & Mercedes-Benz client adviser — to be a part of our organization. Spencer is still here thriving; he has more VIP clients than ever before!

We welcomed Gene Peterson, BMW service adviser, whom clients love and rave about in our customer-focused surveys. Gene is still here greeting customers in our BMW service drive!

We welcomed Carol Morken, Mercedes-Benz and BMW client adviser, who has grown her business so much that we’ve had to get her an assistant to handle the volume of clients. Carol is still here with a welcoming smile to her guests!

We combined our technicians in our shop, added capacity and now have more than 20 technicians working every day to provide the highest level of expertise. Service really is the backbone of the dealership and provides an amazing guest experience.

Denny Carda was with us in 2010, and he’s still here working on our Cadillac/GM customers’ vehicles every day. Mitch Anderson, a master certified Mercedes-Benz technician, joined us in 2010. He’s still here working to keep your vehicle on the road when you need us.

We’ve done all of this and are extremely proud of all our employees who have helped support our guests along the way. We have nothing of greater importance than our people. With all of that said, I can proudly say we accomplished our mission of bringing people together — our guests, our employees and our community. We think that’s “Nice,” and it’ll always be a part of our core values.

In the past 10 years, we have added so many wonderful clients, guests and friends. I’d like to send a special thank you to all those individuals who have come in and purchased a vehicle, come through our service drives, changed oil in our Nice Express service lanes and received help from our ABRA body shops. You, our guests, are the reason why we do what we do. You’ve allowed us to be presented with outstanding awards of achievement like the coveted Mercedes-Benz “Best of the Best,” BMW’s “Center of Excellence” and Cadillac’s “Mark of Excellence.” Most times, these awards are given to large dealerships in major metro areas, but you put us on the map in Sioux Falls, S.D.

There has never been a more exciting time to do what we do, with advancements coming continually to make driving safer, more reliable, more connected and ultimately more fun. If you’ve not visited us lately, we encourage you to stop in or reach out virtually so you can see exactly what we mean.

We’ve identified areas of change in our business as well. We’ve developed a business Customer Care Center that handles all of our calls to make sure we get customers in for service or sales appointments on their schedules. We’ve increased our fleet of loaners so customers can do business remotely from their homes or offices.

The volume of contacts we have today would have overwhelmed us 10 years ago, and it’s what our customers need, so we responded with support. We’ve grown our business through change to support our surrounding communities as well. We pick up and deliver service vehicles daily now to Dakota Dunes, Sioux City, Yankton, Mitchell, Worthington, Watertown and many others because we know that’s what grows a business and provides return customers.

I believe that by listening to our customers we’re able to react quickly and provide a level of service that they deserve. That’s our commitment today, for the next 10 years and hopefully for many more to come.

Thank you for giving us so much to celebrate.