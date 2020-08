0 shares Share

Aug. 5, 2020

Longtime nonprofit leader Nathan Stallinga has been named the new executive director of DakotAbilities.

Stallinga has worked in the nonprofit field for 27 years, most recently as director of development at DakotAbilities, which works to create opportunities and meaningful lives for people with disabilities. He replaces Bob Bohm, who retired in May, and had been filling the role on an interim basis.

Stallinga is a USD graduate whose degree is in psychology. He began his career working with kids at LSS, which led to a part-time job working with adults who have developmental disabilities. It led to a career working with and advocating for the abilities of all people.

He also is a newly named board of directors member of the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce and will begin his term this fall, along with serving as an ambassador for the chamber and on the issues management committee. He also has served as president of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, been part of the program committee and continues to serve as a mentor.