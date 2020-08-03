City building activity continues to track behind previous years

0 shares Share

Aug. 3, 2020

Despite issuing a building permit for the biggest project so far this year in July, the city’s construction activity continues to lag behind last year.

Permits totaled $349.8 million through July, compared with $406.6 million last year and $449.3 million in 2018.

New residential permits are nearly identical to last year at $126.3 million, compared with $126 million last year. Permits have been issued for 380 new single-family homes, which is 10 fewer than this time last year, and 194 town homes, which is six more than last year.

There have been permits for 537 multifamily units, up from 338 this time last year and 492 in 2018.

New commercial projects also are tracking close to last year at $121.1 million, compared with $129.3 million.

The big difference is in commercial additions and remodeling projects, totaling $66.2 million compared with $112.7 million.

Sectors down year-over-year include office, institutional and educational as well as the “other commercial” category, which includes hotels, strip malls and restaurants.

The most expensive project to receive a permit in July was the new Westview Heights apartments and clubhouse complex valued at $27.4 million. The eight-building project at 2200 S. Ellis Road also is the largest permit so far this year.

Two other projects in July were valued at $1 million or more. Billion Chevrolet is adding a carwash and doing remodeling for $1.3 million. The removal of the former Lone Star Steakhouse building at 1801 W. 41st St came in at $1 million. The site will be turned into a Blue Tide Car Wash.