Circa 1959, mid-century modern time capsule designed by Spitznagel offered on three acres in the city

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Kathy O. Allen of Re/Max Professionals Inc.

A living picture of contemporary art and a legacy of renowned architect Harold Spitznagel, this home in south Sioux Falls is hidden on a private road.

Upon entering 5016 S. Old Yankton Place you will experience a signature example of the famed architect’s work.

“Harold Spitznagel was best known for Prairie School, Art Deco and Moderne architecture from the 1930s through the 1970s,” listing agent Kathy O. Allen said.

“This home is like a time capsule preserving the soul of an era gone by. “

Sited on three acres of dazzling, colorful grounds and complete with the original in-ground concrete swimming pool, the home is being offered for sale for the first time in 32 years by Dr. Thomas and Marvelene Looby.

“This home is an architectural work of art with its distinct aesthetic. It has been updated through the years keeping the integrity of the home intact,” Allen said.

“You’ll find that true to its era and mid-century modern design, there is extensive use of transparent glass walls and minimalist design. In this setting, it forges an immediate and powerful connection with the nature around you.”

The main floor is superb, with 4,090 square feet on one level, offering four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

“There are standout spaces everywhere you look,” Allen said. “From the library, with walnut hardwood floors, to a three-season room with terra cotta floors, the home’s distinct aesthetic is carried through in so many ways.”

You’ll find three fireplaces in the home, two wood-burning, and exceptional finishes throughout.

“This dwelling has an open floor plan that seamlessly blends kitchen, living and dining spaces,” Allen said. “It is built with deep joists, thicker than usual solid doors, honed granite front entrance floors, slate floors, walnut hardwood floors and many brick and oak walls.”

A custom floating staircase takes you to the lower level family room, along with a temperature-controlled wine cellar which provides an additional 1,120 square feet.

While Spitznagel delivered this timeless home’s design, the sellers enhanced and defined its landscape as their loving contribution to this stunning home.

Art-inspired mature plantings and beautiful flora embrace the property and include unusual evergreens, oaks and aspen trees, two Japanese lilacs, a pagoda dogwood, a plum tree, a Japanese cherry tree and pear trees that surround the swimming pool.

“Their idea was to create Japanese-inspired landscape that integrates and complements the clean minimal lines of the home,” Allen said. “They have always felt that the hallmark of this property are the old Scotch pines.”

And with its location in the heart of south central Sioux Falls, the home offers a truly unique way to own an architectural gem in a growing area of the community.

“The buyers for this home will appreciate the chic simplicity of an earlier era and will also have a passion for the simplistic design and functionality,” Allen said.

“If you are enamored with the spirit and allure of mid-century modern design and crave a sense of what was, this is a rare and wonderful real estate opportunity.”

This Executive Home is listed at $1,100,000. Shown by appointment. Please contact Kathy O. Allen at 605-728-5105 or kathyoline@sio.midco.net.